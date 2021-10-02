Duke-UNC live updates: Tar Heels up a TD after first quarter

Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches his team warm up for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.

Heels break on top

Duke bottled up UNC’s offense on the Tar Heels first possession, but Sam Howell found a seam for a big play late in the first quarter.

On a third-and-7 play from the UNC 25, Howell found running back Ty Chandler open on what became a 75-yard touchdown play to give the Tar Heels a 7-0 lead with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

Chandler found an open spot near the UNC 40 behind Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi. Howell get him in stride and Chandler, aided by wide receiver Josh Down’s block on Duke safety Da’Quan Johnson, broke free down the right sideline. Duke’s Jalen Alexander dived and hit Chandler’s feet at the Duke 20, but Chandler kept his balance to reach the end zone.

Lineup changes

Duke will be will have a new starting center for Saturday’s game as Jack Wohlabaugh has not practiced this week. Redshirt freshman Addison Penn will get the start. Wohlabaugh is available to play.

On defense, Jaylen Stinston and Lummie Young start at safety along with Nate Thompson. Jalen Alexander and J’Marick Woods, who have also started this season, are available in reserve roles.

UNC will be without reserve running back Caleb Hood and cornerback Storm Duck. Neither will play Saturday due to injury.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:08 PM.