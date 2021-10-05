Projecting Clemson’s bowl game for 2021 now that playoffs are likely out of picture

Multiple college football media outlets are projecting Clemson will go to either the Gator Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl or Holiday Bowl this year. Sideline Carolina

Clemson holds a 3-2 record with losses to Georgia and N.C. State and is expected to miss out on the College Football Playoff, ending a six-year appearance streak and sending the team to its first non-playoff bowl since 2014.

Multiple national outlets are projecting the Tigers to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, among other options. That game is set to take place at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

ESPN’s Football Power Index still gives the Tigers a 5.7% chance of making the playoff, though, the 11th-highest percentage in the country behind ACC mate Pitt (9.4%).

The FPI also predicts a 99.9% chance of a six-win season but a 14.3% chance that Clemson will win all of its remaining games. It offers a 38.2% chance of Clemson winning the ACC’s Atlantic division and 23.1% chance of the Tigers winning the conference championship.

Avoiding a third loss, the Tigers eked out a 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday. They head into this week’s bye with a mostly winnable rest of the schedule, aside from two potential challenges in the Panthers and Wake Forest.

Projected bowl games for Clemson

▪ ESPN college football analyst Mark Schlabach

Clemson vs. Arkansas in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

▪ ESPN college football analyst Kyle Bonagura

Clemson vs. Utah in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at Petco Park in San Diego

▪ 247Sports College Football writer Brad Crawford

Clemson vs. Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

▪ Action Network College Football Insider Brett McMurphy

Clemson vs. Auburn in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

▪ Athlon Sports College Football writer Steven Lassan

Clemson vs. Florida in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

▪ CBS Sports Bowl Expert Jerry Palm

Clemson vs. Kansas State in the Cheez-It Bowl, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

▪ College Football News

Clemson vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando