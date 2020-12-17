Look out, Charlotte! Here comes ESPN’s College GameDay.

Tickets might be limited for the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium, but fans can still watch the game from home with the same pre-game show hype. For the second time, ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcast live from Charlotte.

The first show in the city was the 2017 ACC Championship Game between Clemson and Miami. On Saturday, the broadcast (9 a.m. – noon) will air before the 2020 match-up between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ABC.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is limiting fan attendance to seven percent of the stadium’s capacity (5,240 fans) in line with North Carolina’s regulations.

The GameDay broadcast will not allow spectators due to the pandemic, but fans are able to sign up online to be featured on the show virtually alongside host Rece Davis, analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and David Pollack, as well as Chris Fallica and Maria Taylor. Fans are also able to create and post pictures of signs using the hashtag #gamedaysigns for a chance to be featured on television and social channels.

Bank of America Stadium, which is home to the Carolina Panthers, has hosted nine of the last 10 ACC Football Championship games. The ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement in 2018 to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030.

This will be GameDay’s 15th and final show on the road for the regular season.