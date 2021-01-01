Clemson linebacker ejected for targeting after hit on Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Clemson linebacker James Skalski AP

For the second consecutive year, Clemson senior linebacker and defensive leader James Skalski has been ejected for targeting in New Orleans.

Skalski was ejected following a hit on Justin Fields midway through the second quarter of Friday’s Sugar Bowl. Ohio State went on to score on the drive and leads Clemson 28-14 late in the first half.

Skalski was ejected in last year’s national championship game against LSU in New Orleans.

Skalski’s backup — Jake Venables — is out for the year. Kane Patterson is now in.

Skalski targeting call on Justin Fields video

James Skalski has been ejected for targeting



pic.twitter.com/y9vLRpQaWG — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021 James Skalski was called for targeting and ejected after this hit on Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/0oqTQCTEDi — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021