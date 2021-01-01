Clemson University
Clemson linebacker ejected for targeting after hit on Ohio State QB Justin Fields
For the second consecutive year, Clemson senior linebacker and defensive leader James Skalski has been ejected for targeting in New Orleans.
Skalski was ejected following a hit on Justin Fields midway through the second quarter of Friday’s Sugar Bowl. Ohio State went on to score on the drive and leads Clemson 28-14 late in the first half.
Skalski was ejected in last year’s national championship game against LSU in New Orleans.
Skalski’s backup — Jake Venables — is out for the year. Kane Patterson is now in.
