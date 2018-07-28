When South Carolina’s top basketball recruits go elsewhere, how do they perform?

Sindarius Thornwell won 2017 SEC Player of the Year en route to leading South Carolina to its first Final Four appearance in program history. He’s now in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers.

P.J. Dozier was the second-leading scorer for the ‘17 Gamecocks. He’s now with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s organization.

Both Thornwell and Dozier were big-hits last week in their return to their home state for the South Carolina Pro-Am.

One’s from Lancaster and the other’s from Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

Frank Martin hasn’t landed every major in-state recruit since his hire six years ago, but he’ll put the times shared by Thornwell, Dozier and Irmo’s Justin McKie at USC up against any of the top SC high school players who have recently left the state for college.

“Research the six years I’ve been here,” Martin told reporters in June, “and I’m willing to put the experience that P.J. Dozier, Justin McKie, Sindarius Thornwell have had as players that came here, their experience, their playing time and their success rate and how much better they got against anyone else. Is that fair for me to say?

“I’ve done it. I speak about it in recruiting in private. I’m not ready to speak about it publicly. I don’t think I ever will because that’s not fair. People got to make decisions that’s best for them. Not what’s best for me or what’s best for South Carolina.”

Sixteen South Carolina high school players have made the top 200 of 247Sports’ Composite rankings from 2013-18, not including McKie, who was the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2013. Here’s a look at which school they chose and how they’ve done.

2013

Player (hometown): Sindarius Thornwell (Lancaster)

Rank in 247 composite: 30

College: South Carolina

College notes: 2017 SEC Player of Year; School’s all-time leader in starts and minutes, third in scoring

Where is he now? NBA; Los Angeles Clippers

2014

Player (hometown): L.J. Peak (Gaffney)

Rank: 65

College: Georgetown

College notes: 2015 Big East All-Rookie Team; Averaged 12.1 points for his career

Where is he now? NBA G League; Boston Celtics organization

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Marcus Stroman (Columbia)

Rank: 151

College: South Carolina

College notes: Transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette; Averaged 6.8 points per game last season

Where is he now? Rising senior at ULL

2015

Player (hometown): P.J. Dozier (Columbia)

Rank: 25

College: South Carolina

College notes: Second-leading scorer on 2017 Final Four team; Averaged 10.4 points for his career

Where is he now? NBA G League; Oklahoma City Thunder organization

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Tevin Mack (Columbia)

Rank: 57

College: Texas

College notes: Transferred to Alabama; Averaged 8.1 points at Texas

Where is he now? Eligible for first season at Alabama in 2018-19

2016

Player (hometown): De’Riante Jenkins (started HS career in Santee, but moved to Orlando, Fla.)

Rank: 43

College: VCU

College notes: Finished last season second on team in scoring; Averaging 9.7 points in career

Where is he now? Rising junior at VCU

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Seventh Woods (Columbia)

Rank: 48

College: North Carolina

College notes: Appeared in 40 games as freshman, but missed 17 last season due to injury; Averaging 1.4 points in career

Where is he now? Rising junior at UNC

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Jordan Bruner (Columbia)

Rank: 193

College: Yale

College notes: Second in Ivy League with 55 blocks as a freshman; Missed last season with injury

Where is he now? Rising redshirt sophomore at Yale

2017

Player (hometown): Jalek Felton (Mullins)

Rank: 30

College: North Carolina

College notes: Averaged 2.9 points in 22 games last season before being suspended from the team and then withdrawing from the university

Where is he now? Has signed to play professionally in Slovenia

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Devontae Shuler (Irmo)

Rank: 110

College: Ole Miss

College notes: Appeared in 32 games with nine starts last season; Averaged 6 points per game

Where is he now? Rising sophomore at Ole Miss

---------------------------

Player (hometown): A.J. Oliver (Central)

Rank: 156

College: Clemson

College notes: Appeared in 19 games last season; Averaged 2.1 points

Where is he now? Rising sophomore at Clemson

2018

Player (hometown): Zion Williamson (Spartanburg)

Rank: 5

College: Duke

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Aaron Nesmith (Charleston)

Rank: 63

College: Vanderbilt

---------------------------

Player (hometown): D.J. Burns (Rock Hill)

Rank: 106

College: Tennessee

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Robert Braswell (Blythewood)

Rank: 149

College: Syracuse

---------------------------

Player (hometown): Jimmy Nichols (Conway)

Rank: 186

College: Providence