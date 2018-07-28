Gamecocks in the Pros: Steve Pearce making waves, and highlights, in Boston

Stats through Friday games
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .211 with 18 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 92 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and three saves in 51 appearances. He has 39 strikeouts and 16 walks in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .302 with 31 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 32 RBIs in 98 games. Has 21 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Hitting .320 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBIs in 41 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .253 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 54 RBIs in 95 games.
Tyler Webb, LHP, St. Louis
No stats with St. Louis. Was 0-0 with a 2.19 ERA in six appearances (one start) with Triple-A Memphis. He had 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 1/3 innings pitched. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in 22 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League A’s in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .227 with 11 doubles and 22 RBIs in 87 games. Has six stolen bases.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Hitting .254 with one double, one triple, one home run and seven RBIs in 18 games. Has one stolen base.
Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts). He has 72 strikeouts and 29 walks in 81 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one rehab start with Auburn in the New York-Penn League. He had one strike out and two walks in three innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in nine appearances. He has eight strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie Pioneer League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .223 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 35 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .216 with 11 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 24 RBI in 75 games. Has 12 stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .269 with five doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 16 RBIs in 38 games. Was hitting .229 with three doubles and five RBIs in 14 games with Detroit.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 4.33 ERA with four saves in 33 appearances. He has 30 strikeouts and 27 walks in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class-A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three appearances. He has nine strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA with one save in 10 appearances. He has 23 strikeouts and five walks in 15 1/3 innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .191 with eight doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in 33 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .267 with two doubles in five games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .260 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Reno. Had one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .208 with four doubles and eight RBIs in 52 games. Has one stolen base.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .309 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs and 22 RBIs in 44 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA in six starts. He has 22 strikeouts and 13 walks in 37 innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and four saves in 28 appearances (one start). He has 30 strikeouts and 16 walks in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 5-3 with a 4.45 in 12 appearances (11 starts). He has 33 strikeouts and 18 walks in 62 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs). He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Currently on 60-Day Disabled List. Was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. He had 14 strikeouts and three walks in 12 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .268 with 19 doubles, four home runs and 36 RBIs in 92 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 6-6 with a 4.94 ERA in 20 appearances (17 starts). He has 69 strikeouts and 32 walks in 102 innings pitched.
Madison Stokes, SS, Class-A Short Season Williamsport (Philadelphia)
Hitting .362 with seven doubles, one triple and 10 RBIs in 16 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .353 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs in six games with Gulf Coast League Phillies.
L.T. Tolbert, SS, Class-A Short Season Hillsboro (Arizona)
Hitting .125 with two RBIs in two games. Was hitting .244 with two doubles and six RBIs in 12 games with Arizona Rookie League Diamondbacks. games.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .291 with 17 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in 62 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .208 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 20 games with Arizona. Had one stolen base.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .265 with 12 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 58 games. Has nine stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 19 starts. He has 93 strikeouts and 50 walks in 92 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 19 starts. He has 130 strikeouts and 32 walks in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Is 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts. He has 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
