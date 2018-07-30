Marcus Lattimore giving away free sandwiches Tuesday

One of the most recognizable Gamecocks ever wants to buy lunch for a few folks on Tuesday.
Marcus Lattimore tweeted he’ll buy lunch for 10 random people at the Substation II in Cayce on Tuesday afternoon. He became a spokesman for the restaurant in March of 2017.
Lattimore, a former SC Mr. Football, was a star for South Carolina as soon as he stepped on campus. He ran for 1,197 yards and was named SEC Freshman of the Year, but his next two campaigns were derailed by injury.
After those injuries prevented him from his dream of playing in an NFL game, he returned to South Carolina. He built a foundation to work with kids, coached for two seasons and early this year, joined his alma mater as director of player development.
Comments