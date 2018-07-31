4-star Myrtle Beach QB commits to Gamecocks

South Carolina’s football team is getting its first step on 2020 quarterback recruiting started early this year.

It began with a four-star prospect before his junior season.

Myrtle Beach dual-threat passer Luke Doty (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday. He split time between quarterback and wide receiver last season, but has a high athletic ceiling.

Doty is the No. 305 player in his class in the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the sixth-best dual-threat passer and sixth-best player in the state.

He’d visited Columbia earlier this week.

“He’s very dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “He’s a legit 4.4 kid as far as running the 40 yard dash. He’s super explosive. He’s really come into his own this year. He’s done a great job of watching film, studying the game and learning our offense inside and out. We’re just excited about getting him on the field and kind of turn him loose and let him make some plays for us.”

As a sophomore, Doty passed for nearly 700 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions, rushed for 250 yards and one touchdown and caught 35 passes for 391 yards and five scores, as he split time between quarterback and receiver.

He’s got an impressive offer list that includes Auburn, N.C. State, Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, TCU, Duke, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida State, Miami and Baylor.

He’s the fourth commit and the fourth four-star in the 2020 class.

South Carolina 2020 recruiting class

These prospects are rising juniors.

▪ Luke Doty, QB; Myrtle Beach

▪ Mecose Todd, RB; Villa Rica, Ga.

▪ Issiah Walker, OL; Miami, Fla.

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL; Saint Matthews