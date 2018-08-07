Wonnum vs. Wonnum and other observation’s from USC’s first full pads practice

South Carolina’s football team went full pads for the first time this camp Tuesday morning. That meant a return of the Cock Drill (Oklahoma drill), plus a few other highlights.
▪ Will Muschamp came out in a new shirt that read “I (love) energy and urgency.”
▪ Clemson transfer defensive tackle Josh Belk was still not practicing. He is sitting out awaiting paperwork related to his physical, according to USC.
▪ The return of the team’s Oklahoma drill meant a meeting between brothers in freshman offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum and star defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Dylan won his first rep and fought the second to a draw. There was almost a third, but offensive line coach Eric Wolford switched in Zack Bailey for Dylan Wonnum.
Other results:
-Bailey got the best of Javon Kinlaw early on.
-Bryan Edwards and freshman tight end Will Register each had nice reps driving their opposition back.
-Shameik Blackshear had a mixed day, appearing to lose a rep to Chandler Farrell, but coming back to win a rep well enough that teammates were clapping his back.
-Freshman linebacker Ernest Jones, who missed spring with a back injury, held up well against tailback Rico Dowdle.
-In the realm veterans vs. young players, redshirt freshman Eric Douglas got matched up with Kinlaw (Kinlaw won that one), while freshman defensive end-turned-tackle Kingsley Enagbare held his own against senior guard Zack Bailey.
▪ Projected starting safety Steven Montac wasn’t in stretching lines and was reportedly in a yellow non-contact jersey.
▪ Other players in yellow included Josh Vann, Lavonte Valentine, Maxwell Iyama, Ben Asbury, J.T. Ibe, Rosendo Louis, Patrick Reedy, Jabari Ellis, Wyatt Campbell, Chad Terrell.
▪ Safety Zay Brown was in the stretching lines with the linebackers. He’d appeared to be playing some linebacker in earlier practices.
▪ There was a cluster of NFL scouts that included the Jets, Bills, Seahawks and Steelers.
▪ We caught a little of early field goal work. It appeared Shane Hynes boomed a long kick on the last attempt of the practice period.
