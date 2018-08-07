Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, left, takes on defensive lineman Javion Duncan on Tuesday during the “cock drill” at South Carolina’s first full pads practice.
Wonnum vs. Wonnum and other observation’s from USC’s first full pads practice

By Ben Breiner

August 07, 2018 09:49 AM

South Carolina’s football team went full pads for the first time this camp Tuesday morning. That meant a return of the Cock Drill (Oklahoma drill), plus a few other highlights.

Will Muschamp came out in a new shirt that read “I (love) energy and urgency.”

Clemson transfer defensive tackle Josh Belk was still not practicing. He is sitting out awaiting paperwork related to his physical, according to USC.

The return of the team’s Oklahoma drill meant a meeting between brothers in freshman offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum and star defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Dylan won his first rep and fought the second to a draw. There was almost a third, but offensive line coach Eric Wolford switched in Zack Bailey for Dylan Wonnum.

Other results:

-Bailey got the best of Javon Kinlaw early on.

-Bryan Edwards and freshman tight end Will Register each had nice reps driving their opposition back.

-Shameik Blackshear had a mixed day, appearing to lose a rep to Chandler Farrell, but coming back to win a rep well enough that teammates were clapping his back.

-Freshman linebacker Ernest Jones, who missed spring with a back injury, held up well against tailback Rico Dowdle.

-In the realm veterans vs. young players, redshirt freshman Eric Douglas got matched up with Kinlaw (Kinlaw won that one), while freshman defensive end-turned-tackle Kingsley Enagbare held his own against senior guard Zack Bailey.

Projected starting safety Steven Montac wasn’t in stretching lines and was reportedly in a yellow non-contact jersey.

Other players in yellow included Josh Vann, Lavonte Valentine, Maxwell Iyama, Ben Asbury, J.T. Ibe, Rosendo Louis, Patrick Reedy, Jabari Ellis, Wyatt Campbell, Chad Terrell.

Safety Zay Brown was in the stretching lines with the linebackers. He’d appeared to be playing some linebacker in earlier practices.

There was a cluster of NFL scouts that included the Jets, Bills, Seahawks and Steelers.

We caught a little of early field goal work. It appeared Shane Hynes boomed a long kick on the last attempt of the practice period.

South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw talks about his weight loss and improved strength.

