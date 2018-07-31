Gamecock great Connor Shaw no longer on Furman’s coaching staff

Former South Carolina star quarterback Connor Shaw’s coaching tenure at Furman didn’t even last a full season.

The school announced a new tight ends coach, a job Shaw was set to hold, and Shaw is no longer listed as a member of the staff. He was hired on in January of this year.

The school confirmed the news and said he is going into private business.

Connor Shaw threw for 6,074 yards at South Carolina, the fourth-highest total in school history and presided over the winningest era in Gamecocks history. His 27 wins are the most in school history, and his career completion percentage of 65.5 percent is the highest in school history.

He played most recently for the Chicago Bears, finishing there in September when he and the team reached an injury settlement after a foot injury. Shaw started one NFL game. In 2014, he started for the Cleveland Browns, completing 14-of-28 passes for 177 yards and an interception. He also rushed seven times for 9 yards in that game.

Shaw spent the 2015 season with the Browns rehabbing a thumb injury and was waived by the team in the summer of 2016. Shaw was signed that summer by the Bears.