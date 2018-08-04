Five things to know about USC quarterback commit Luke Doty

Here are five things to know about South Carolina commit and Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty:
Grew up a Clemson fan
Doty has been a Clemson fan most of his life. His parents were Tiger fans and there was “plenty of orange” in the house growing up.
“That’s out the window now,” Doty said of being a Clemson fan. “South Carolina always has been there since day one and we never have a bad visit. We have been a part of the program forever. The way they treated us, they greeted us with a smile and make you feel that they want you there.”
Myrtle Beach ball boy
Doty has been around the Myrtle Beach program since he was in sixth grade and was a ball boy for the Seahawks. He was on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium when Myrtle Beach defeated Daniel for the Class 3A championship in 2013.
“Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson invited me out and fell in love from beginning,” Doty said. “I will also remember being on that field meant a lot to me. And now I want to get back to Columbia and help my team to a state championship.”
Early quarterback influences
Two of Doty’s early quarterback influences were Myrtle Beach natives Tyler Thorn and Everett Golson.
Thorn played at Myrtle Beach went on to play at Presbyterian. Doty said Thorn was his first quarterback coach and met him in an all-star rec football league.
Doty said he grew up idolizing, Golson, who led the Seahawks to a pair of state titles and went on to play at Notre Dame.
“I have talked with him a lot,” Doty said of Golson. “Being so young, he has done a lot for me as 16-year old and he he has been a great role model for me. He has always inspired me since I was a little.”
Embraces dual-threat moniker
Doty doesn’t shy away from being a dual-threat at the quarterback position. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 6 dual-threat QB in the country for Class of 2020.
Wilson said Doty can run a legit 4.4 in the 40-yard dash in addition to his strong arm.
“I am very versatile and that makes me a greater threat on the field,” Doty said. “I definitely it is important part to me to be able to pull it down to run as well as use my arm. It is a great asset and I will continue to use it this season.”
Early enrollee
Doty plans to graduate in December of 2019 and enroll early at South Carolina. He also plans to reach out to Ryan Hilinski, who plans to enroll at USC after his season this year.
“I want to be able to finish my senior season that final semester and go ahead to Columbia and get acclimated and be in the life of a college football athlete,” Doty said.
