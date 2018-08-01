Sportsbooks give odds for South Carolina to make the College Football Playoff

The odds are long for South Carolina football, of that there’s no doubt.
But one can still put down a bet the Gamecocks will make the College Football Playoff.
The sportsbook Bovada gave Will Muschamp’s squad 40-to-1 odds to make the post season. That ranks 29th among the 58 teams listed, tied with UCF, Utah and UCLA.
That ranks ninth in the SEC, a few spots behind Florida (25th) and Missouri. Clemson comes in at No. 2 nationally at -130.
The sportsbook BetOnline.AG gave USC slightly longer odds at 45-to-1, but still had the Gamecocks behind Missouri.
USC opens the season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.
Bovada CFP odds for the SEC
1. Alabama (No. 1 nationally) -250 (2/5)
2. Georgia (No. 4) +190 (19/10)
3. Auburn (No. 8) +475 (19/4)
T-4. LSU (No. 18) 10/1
T-4. Mississippi State (No. 18) 10/1
T-4. Texas A&M (No. 18) 10/1
7. Florida (No. 25) 20/1
8. Missouri (No. 26) 25/1
9. South Carolina (No. 29) 40/1
10. Kentucky (No. 46) 90/1
11. Tennessee (No. 53) 150/1
