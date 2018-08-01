See the massive new South Carolina football operations center

The Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center, the future home to South Carolina Gamecocks football, is still under construction. The 50 million dollar facility could be ready by the end of 2018.
By
An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

ACC

An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

Watch as NC State's Garrett Bradbury make an incredible catch while riding on a personal water craft of a punt by A.J. Cole III, made while jumping into the water. The video was posted on Cole's Twitter account July 28, 2018.