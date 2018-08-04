The top 10 South Carolina products to ever play for the Gamecocks

1. Alex English, Columbia (1972-76)

Walk inside USC’s basketball offices today and you’ll find a No. 22 jersey hanging on a mannequin.

2. Sindarius Thornwell, Lancaster (2013-17)

Face of the only Final Four team in school history was the SEC Player of the Year in 2017.

3. B.J. McKie, Irmo (1995-99)

School’s all-time leading scorer was key piece to 1997 SEC regular season championship team.

4. Devan Downey, Chester (2007-10)

Cincinnati transfer scored over 1,900 points in three seasons with the garnet and black. School’s all-time leader in steals.

5. Jimmy Foster, Greenville (1980-84)

Only SC native among the school’s top six in career points and rebounds.

6. Melvin Watson, Charleston (1994-98)

No Gamecock has recorded more assists than Watson, who remains the last point guard to lead USC to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

7. Carlos Powell, Florence (2001-05)

The 2005 NIT MVP is eighth all-time in scoring.

8. Zam Fredrick, St. Matthews (1977-81)

Nation’s scoring leader in 1980-81 when he averaged nearly 29 points per game.

9. Larry Davis, Denmark (1995-97)

North Carolina transfer scored 1,068 points in just two seasons as a Gamecock. He was an All-American in 1997.

10. Jo Jo English, Hopkins (1988-92)

Lower Richland star led the Gamecocks in scoring his final three seasons.

Others considered: Nate Davis, Joe Smith, Carey Rich, P.J. Dozier, Joe Rhett, Barry Manning, Rolando Howell