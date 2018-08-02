South Carolina unranked in first major poll of 2018. But they’re close

South Carolina’s football team has only been ranked for one week since early in the 2014 season.
The Gamecocks will open the 2018 season just short of the top-25 in at least one major poll.
Will Muschamp’s squad came in one spot outside top 25 of the preseason USA Today coaches poll. USC was briefly ranked before the 2017 Clemson game, but fell from No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Gamecocks got 138 points. No. 25 Oklahoma State had 168. Alabama was No. 1, with Clemson at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3.
USC was ranked for all but one week from 2010-2013. Then a 3-2 start in 2014 dropped them from the preseason top 10 to a long absence from the rankings.
The Gamecocks finished two and three spots outside the AP and Coaches polls respectively after going 9-4 in 2017 and winning the Outback Bowl against Michigan.
USC opens the season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.
USA Today/Amway coaches poll
1. Alabama (13-1) Points: 1,621 (61 first-place votes)
2. Clemson (12-2) 1,547 (3)
3. Ohio State (12-2) 1,458 (1)
4. Georgia (13-2) 1,452
5. Oklahoma (12-2) 1,288
6. Washington (10-3) 1,245
7. Wisconsin (13-1) 1,243
8. Miami (Fla.) (10-3) 1,091
9. Penn State (11-2) 1,050
10. Auburn (10-4) 1,004
11. Notre Dame (10-3) 892
12. Michigan State (10-3) 870
13. Stanford (9-5) 768
14. Michigan (8-5) 752
15. Southern California (11-3) 691
16. TCU (11-3) 530
17. Virginia Tech (9-4) 524
18. Mississippi State (9-4) 407
19. Florida State (7-6) 328
20. West Virginia (7-6) 310
21. Texas (7-6) 265
22. Boise State (11-3) 261
23. Central Florida (13-0) 259
24. LSU (9-4) 254
25. Oklahoma State (10-3) 168
Other receiving votes: South Carolina (9-4) 138; Florida (4-7) 135; Oregon (7-6) 105; Utah (7-6) 81; Northwestern (10-3) 67; Texas A&M (7-6) 67; Kansas State (8-5) 35; Florida Atlantic (11-3) 27; Boston College (7-6) 23; Memphis (10-3) 23; North Carolina State (9-4) 22; Arkansas State (7-5) 19; Troy (11-2) 19; Appalachian State (9-4) 16; San Diego State (10-3) 15; Iowa (8-5) 8; Iowa State (8-5) 8; Kentucky (7-6) 8; Washington State (9-4) 7; South Florida (10-2) 6; Duke (7-6) 5; Fresno State (10-4) 4; Louisville (8-5) 3; Arizona (7-6) 2; Houston (7-5) 2; Army (10-3) 1; Northern Illinois (8-5) 1.
