Camp preview: Muschamp breaks down the battles to watch

Here are the South Carolina position battles that Will Muschamp is watching as the Gamecocks practice for the 2018 season.
By
Get hyped for the Wolfpack!

ACC

Get hyped for the Wolfpack!

The NC State Wolfpack's 2018 football season is getting underway. The first game is Sept. 1 at Carter-Finley Stadium against James Madison.

An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

ACC

An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

Watch as NC State's Garrett Bradbury make an incredible catch while riding on a personal water craft of a punt by A.J. Cole III, made while jumping into the water. The video was posted on Cole's Twitter account July 28, 2018.