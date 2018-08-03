Gamecock transfer’s first impression of USC: ‘It’s not an adjustment, it’s a blessing’

J.T. Ibe has been through this before.
The former Rice safety is entering his final college season, now at South Carolina as a graduate transfer. He’s done the start of training camp, but he did it with different people, in a different place and, to be honest, a different scale.
Especially when it came to the largest group of media members he’d dealt with
“One camera guy, one walk-and-talk,” Ibe said as he watched around 30 reporters or cameramen interview Gamecocks players on Thursday.
He said coming from a smaller program to the SEC impressed him in a range of ways, not that it’s overwhelming, but it is opening his eyes.
“I think it’s just amazing the type of support and everything we get here,” Ibe said. “From nutrition to coaching to the weight room, all of that. We just, there’s so much support here, it makes you wonder how can’t you succeed. It’s not an adjustment, it’s a blessing.”
He came as a potential contributor at a safety position where USC has only one proven body available. He’ll be competing with players who were probably ranked higher as recruits, but he’s got them all beat on experience, with three seasons as a college starter.
He joins Will Muschamp’s program with a reputation as a bit of a hitter, and has 84 tackles the past two seasons.
“I feel like I’m just a ballplayer,” Ibe said. “I’m a versatile safety.
“I’m just going to do what I’m asked to do. That’s the reason why I came here, to win games and to show my skill set.”
He’s not the only grad transfer joining the secondary, as USC also brought in Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey. Muschamp said he’s been an elite SEC player and, in a radio interview, said he’ll probably find his way into a starting role.
Part of that comes from quickly picking up the defense in meetings, not the easiest of feats.
“Early on, it was kind of complicated,” Harvey said. “But I feel like I’ve got a good grasp on the defense.
“I know I can get it. I’m real excited.”
Both he and Ibe came in with big goals, both for themselves and the team. They’re joining positions without a ton of experience, and Muschamp praised how quickly they acclimated.
They’re also coming into a new culture, a new place and a new group of teammates around them. There’s something that can be jarring about that, especially after years at another place, but Ibe is taking an optimistic outlook.
“It’s weird,” Ibe said. “But it’s also a good thing, because when you put yourself in uncomfortable situations, it tests your character and it tests your grit.
“I like it. I like challenges.”
