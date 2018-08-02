JT Ibe, at 22, boasts ‘youthful spirit’ as he joins Gamecocks

The University of South Carolina, Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center is on schedule to be completed this year. The $50 million center features locker rooms, training rooms, a two-story weight room, and amenities for athletes.
The Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center, the future home to South Carolina Gamecocks football, is still under construction. The 50 million dollar facility could be ready by the end of 2018.
Carolina Panthers running back Elijah Hood is striving to make the roster of his hometown Panthers, after having starred at Charlotte Catholic in high school, and the University of North Carolina in college.