Former Gamecock goes deep again, again and again for Red Sox in rout

In a crucial series opener against his team’s most hated rival, former South Carolina baseball star Steve Pearce delivered the game of his life.

Pearce homered three times for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night in a 15-7 drubbing of the New York Yankees, establishing a new career high and increasing his season total from five to eight.

Pearce finished the contest 3-5 at the plate with six RBIs, also a new career high.

Pearce’s first home run came in the third inning at Fenway Park to put the Red Sox down 4-2. His second long ball came in the midst of an eight-run fourth inning, and his final blast came in the sixth inning.

Pearce had a chance to become just the 19th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game in the eighth inning, but walked.

Another USC alum, Jackie Bradley Jr., also played for the Red Sox, going 1-4 with two runs and an RBI in the victory.

Pearce has been sensational for the Red Sox as of late, hitting .347 in the month of July with four home runs and 12 RBIs now.