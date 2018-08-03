P.J. Dozier returns to South Carolina, updates pro career

Former South Carolina basketball star P.J. Dozier, coming off the NBA Summer League, returns to Columbia for the South Carolina Pro-Am.
By
Up Next
Former South Carolina basketball star P.J. Dozier, coming off the NBA Summer League, returns to Columbia for the South Carolina Pro-Am.
By

College Sports

PJ Dozier signs two-way deal with new NBA team, report says

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 03, 2018 05:14 PM

Former South Carolina Gamecocks basketball star P.J. Dozier reportedly has landed with a new NBA team.

After spending his first season in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, Sporting News reported, Dozier has signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics.

A two-way contract means a player is with an organization’s G-League team and can play a limited amount with the main club. Dozier got into two games for the Thunder last season.

In the G-League, he played in 43 games with 38 starts. He averaged 13 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals and shot 33.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Celtics went 55-27 and made the Eastern Conference Finals, while missing Gordon Hayward for most of the year and Kyrie Irving for much of it.

Dozier played two seasons at USC and was a key part of the 2017 Final Four team.

Watch the highlights of former Gamecock PJ Dozier's basketball career, including the Final Four in 2017.

By

  Comments  