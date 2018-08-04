Gamecocks in the Pros: Tyler Webb back in the bigs

Stats through Friday games.
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .214 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 98 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and three saves in 54 appearances. He has 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .301 with 31 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 35 RBIs in 105 games. Has 25 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Hitting .319 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBIs in 45 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .251 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 101 games.
Tyler Webb, LHP, St. Louis
Is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances. He has two strikeouts and no walks in four innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 2.19 ERA in six appearances (one start) with Triple-A Memphis. He had 13 strikeouts and four walks in 12 1/3 innings pitched. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .284 with five doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League A’s in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .233 with 12 doubles and 22 RBIs in 93 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Hitting .258 with one double, two triples, one home run and nine RBIs in 24 games. Has one stolen base.
Wil Crowe, RHP, High-A Potomac (Washington)
Is 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts). He has 78 strikeouts and 30 walks in 87 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one rehab start with Auburn in the New York-Penn League. He had one strike out and two walks in three innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 11 appearances. He has 12 strikeouts and five walks in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie Pioneer League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 41 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .221 with 15 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 28 RBI in 79 games. Has 12 stolen bases.
Grayson Greiner, C, Triple-A Toledo (Detroit)
Hitting .272 with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 21 RBIs in 44 games. Was hitting .229 with three doubles and five RBIs in 14 games with Detroit.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 4.06 ERA with four saves in 35 appearances. He has 32 strikeouts and 27 walks in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class-A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA in four appearances. He has 12 strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA with one save in 11 appearances. He has 25 strikeouts and five walks in 17 1/3 innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .186 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs in 37 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Hitting .267 with two doubles in five games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .260 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Reno. Had one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .199 with four doubles and nine RBIs in 54 games. Has one stolen base.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .301 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBIs in 49 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA in seven starts. He has 25 strikeouts and 16 walks in 42 innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Low-A Beloit (Oakland)
Is 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and four saves in 30 appearances (one start). He has 33 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP, Triple-A Round Rock (Texas)
Is 5-4 with a 5.00 in 13 appearances (12 starts). He has 35 strikeouts and 20 walks in 66 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs). He had 23 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Class A Short-Season Staten Island (New York Yankees)
Is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in one start. He has four strikeouts and two walks in four innings pitched. Was 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA in six appearances (five starts) with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. He had 20 strikeouts and four walks in 15 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .262 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 39 RBIs in 98 games. Has seven stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 6-6 with a 4.85 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts). He has 72 strikeouts and 33 walks in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
Madison Stokes, SS, Class-A Lakewood (Philadelphia)
No stats with Lakewood. Was Hitting .338 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs in 22 games. Had one stolen base. Was hitting .353 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs in six games with Gulf Coast League Phillies.
L.T. Tolbert, SS, Class-A Short Season Hillsboro (Arizona)
Hitting .167 with three RBIs in five games. Was hitting .244 with two doubles and six RBIs in 12 games with Arizona Rookie League Diamondbacks. games.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .308 with 20 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 60 RBIs in 66 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .208 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 20 games with Arizona. Had one stolen base.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .269 with 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 64 games. Has 12 stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, High-A Carolina (Milwaukee)
Is 5-8 with a 4.47 ERA in 20 starts. He has 96 strikeouts and 54 walks in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 21 starts. He has 142 strikeouts and 36 walks in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Is 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts. He has 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
