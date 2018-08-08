4-star USC freshman defender is ‘Very confident in his abilities, and rightfully so’

South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson had had only a couple practices with freshman defensive back Jaycee Horn.
The Atlanta product and son of former NFL Pro Bowler Joe Horn has shown a range of skills that might serve him well sooner rather than later.
“He’s got good length,” Robinson said. “He has good pedigree. He’s a guy that’s very confident in his abilities, and rightfully so. He’s a talented young man.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound corner was a four-star prospect out of high school. In his first practice, he appeared to be working with the second group on defense, behind a set of seniors who appear poised to start once the season commences.
He even drew the attention of Jake Bentley during the summer.
But he’s still a freshman, and Robinson said work remains to be done through camp.
“He’s just got some technique stuff that he needs to clean up,” Robinson said. “And he’s got to understand the scheme and how we play, and the style that we play. He has some great opportunities and he’s repping a bunch, and that’s very exciting for him, and it’s exciting for us. You start talking in terms of developing a guy for the season, that’s a big deal.”
Last season, he had 44 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups for Alpharetta High School.
USC’s secondary will be replacing three starters, and moving a fourth (Jamyest Williams) from safety to corner. Corner appears the most settled at the moment, with Rashad Fenton already established, grad transfer Nick Harvey looking like a starter on the other side and Keisean Nixon moving inside to the nickel spot.
Under head coach Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks haven’t been shy about playing freshmen, but also haven’t had the chance to use much depth in the defensive backfield. Although corners playing every snap has become a norm, it’s not what the staff prefers, and Robinson said, if someone can play, they will.
For the moment with Horn, a high-potential player, that appears to be the plan.
“We’ll have him ready to play,” Robinson said.
Comments