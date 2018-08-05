Former Gamecocks lineman catches on with new NFL squad

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Cory Helms’ pursuit of his NFL dream will keep going.
The two-year starter and former Wake Forest transfer was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals the team announced Saturday. He had done OTAs and rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints.
He started 46 games across the career that spanned two schools, including 23 at USC. He battled injuries both seasons at USC.
The 6-foot-4, 309 pounder earned the team’s Unselfish Teammate Award last season.
The Bengals do camp at their own stadium, and reportedly have three more practices before the start of preseason.
His linemate Alan Knott is in camp with the San Francisco 49ers and was featured in a video that went viral on Twitter.
