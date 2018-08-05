‘We have something special here’: Jake Bentley talks 2018 outlook

Hundreds of North Carolina fans lined up for hours to collect autographs and meet members of the 2018 football team during the annual event held in the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, August 4, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
New South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon gave his thoughts on what the Gamecocks need to improve upon, how he will implement his style and tempo and what he has to do to make his system accessible to every player.
South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon explains what Gamecock QB Jake Bentley needs to do to cut down on interceptions and how freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner has adjusted to campus.