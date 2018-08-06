Gamecocks football adds high-profile Southern Cal transfer

He’s making a move from one USC to the other.
South Carolina Gamecocks football picked up a transfer from Southern Cal in defensive back Jamel Cook, the school confirmed. The defensive back from Florida redshirted in 2016 and played sparingly last season.
Out of high school, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was a four-star prospect, the No. 99 player in his class and No. 2 athlete.
An injury forced him to sit out 2016, and he made two tackles in three games last season. Out of high school, he made the 2015 Prep Star All-American Dream Team, USA Today All-Florida second team and All-State Class 6A first team.
He had offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami and Wisconsin.
Cook projects to sit out the 2019 season and would likely count toward the 25 scholorship players USC can bring in with the 2019 class.
Comments