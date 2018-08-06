The aggressive number Eric Wolford wants to see from South Carolina’s run game

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford didn’t sound like a man ready to settle for just OK.
He’d been asked what was the output of a successful offensive line. He talked about sacks for a moment, turned to the running game and pegged a pretty high standard for production.
“We need to be able to run the football and efficiently run the football at 5.5 yards per carry,” Wolford said. “That’s something that we want to be able to do. Now that’s the offensive line, that’s a lot of people involved. Are we running the correct play? Are we running aggressively on the back end? Are we reading the right reads? And are we staying on blocks and finishing blocks and moving people?”
Last season, USC was at 4.0. That 5.5 number would’ve put a team in the top 16 nationally last season.
It’s a lofty goal, but one to aim for.
The Gamecocks return three starters from last season’s line, plus a reserve with multiple starts ready to step in. The depth after the top six doesn’t have much experience, but Wolford has liked what he’s seen out of the younger players. USC also returns a slew of backs, including A.J. Turner, Ty’Son Williams and Rico Dowdle.
USC has only once topped even 4.5 yards per carry in more than a decade, though that factors in sacks, which the staff might not. But for now, the goals for Wolford and his group on the ground are big ones.
“There’s a whole bunch of things that go into that, but it starts with us,” Wolford said. “If we can take care of our five guys that we’re assigned to, then you have a much better chance.”
