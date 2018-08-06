ESPN rates one Gamecock among 50 best players in the country

For three weeks in 2017, South Carolina wide recevier Deebo Samuel was among the best player in college football.
ESPN projects him to be that this season.
The outlet ranked the 50 best players in the sport, and Samuel checked in at No. 47. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him as the No. 1 senior receiver in next year’s draft.
“Injuries cut Samuel’s 2017 season short, but according to coach Will Muschamp, he was one of the most explosive players in college football when healthy,” the story said. “A true all-purpose player, he can catch passes, rush the football and make a difference in the return game. In only three games last season, he scored six touchdowns.”
USC will face multiple player on the list, including Ole Miss’ A.J. Brown and Clemson’s Christian Wilkins and Dexeter Lawrence.
Through nearly three games last fall, Samuel was a darling of the sport. He counted a pair of kick return scores and two highlight-reel catches among his six touchdowns. His big plays had sparked South Carolina to a win at Missouri and proved vital in topping North Carolina State in the season opener.
He had 250 receiving yards and a 25-yard rushing touchdown, plus the pair of 97-yard kickoff returns.
But on what he explained was a 12-yard curl route against Kentucky, a defender got on his back and fell awkwardly on his ankle. He was taped up and played out the drive, but at the end of the night, Muschamp declared his season over.
He thought he’d have a chance to come back, and after it looked possible, a foot injury ensured the fourth-year junior, who sat with the seniors on photo day, would return to Columbia for another year.
Comments