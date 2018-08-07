Gamecocks assistant on Josh Belk: ‘I think he can be a good one’

Josh Belk isn’t yet practicing with South Carolina football.

But considering how long Lance Thompson has been after him, he’s already got a sense of what he can provide. Thompson was recruiting him back when he was a top high school prospect, before he went to Clemson, before he transferred and joined USC’s program.

And he remembers what he saw back then.

“I saw 6-3, 310, good kid,” Thompson said. “Could be coached to play hard. Did the pro bench 30-something times. That’s what I saw.

SIGN UP

“That makes me happy.”

The pro bench is a 225-pound bench press. Only seven defensive linemen beat that at the NFL Combine this year.

Thompson couldn’t confirm when Belk might be back, but Muschamp will address it this Saturday.

Belk was the No. 102 player in his class in the 247Sports composite rankings. USC will have to wait on him, but Thompson sounded pleased with the player the team brought in.

“I think he can be a good one, I really do,” Thompson said. “He’s got size. He’s got quickness. I think he’s got a little bit of nasty to him, and he’s coachable.”