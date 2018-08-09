Dan Werner: ‘No doubt’ Dakereon Joyner has progressed since spring practice
South Carolina football quarterbacks coach Dan Werner updates the progress on freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner, an in-state product who was a highly-touted dual threat QB coming to the Gamecocks as an early enrollee.
South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner breaks down the state of the Gamecocks' offense, including the receiving corps, and how that will make life easier for QB Jake Bentley, especially on deep throws, an integral part of his offensive style.
South Carolina football defensive back Nick Harvey, a transfer from Texas A&M, compares Gamecock star receiver Deebo Samuel to top draft pick Christian Kirk and explains how USC's deep stable of wideouts is helping him improve.