Muschamp optimistic on Belk appeal to play in 2018, plans appeal for new 4-star transfer

This offseason, the NCAA has been more lenient with transfer waivers, including cases at Georgia, Florida and with former Ole Miss players.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is hopeful that will trickle down to his squad.

USC has two high-profile transfers in former Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk and former Southern Cal defensive back Jamel Cook. The coach spoke about cook for the first time on Saturday, and addressed both players’ status with NCAA transfer rules.

“We’re still going through that process,” Muschamp said of the Belk appeal. “Filing our appeal for Josh. Certainly would feel good about where things are headed.”

He was then asked if he felt optimistic on that front.

“Based on what I’m seeing, absolutely,” Muschamp said. “I think that he’s got a very good case, with his situation and his family, that he should be eligible.”

Belk was a four-star tackle from Lewisville, who enrolled early at Clemson and then left after the spring, saying he wanted to be closer to home. He visited several schools before officially picking the Gamecocks.

He then turned to Cook, a former four-star from Miami.

“I think another situation, where we’re going to try to appeal for his immediate eligibility because of some issues at home,” Muschamp said. “We’ll work though that situation with the NCAA.”

Cook redshirted his first season with the Trojans and played sparingly his second. He’s expected to play corner at 6-foot-4.