The University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about Monday's scrimmage during a press conference.
By
The University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about Monday's scrimmage during a press conference.
By

Who stood out, what we learned from South Carolina’s full Monday scrimmage

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 13, 2018 02:53 PM

South Carolina football had its first full scrimmage of August on Monday, letting the staff see players in a full-game situation. Three groups got around 50 snaps each. Will Muschamp pointed to some standouts and made other observations.

Standouts

Nick Harvey and Jamyest Williams both player well at safety. Muschamp said the coaches challenged them and called their response as pleasing a thing as he saw in the scrimmage.

Steven Montac is having a good camp,

Freshman corner Jaycee Horn is playing well at corner and had a big knockdown on a deep ball against Deebo Samuel.

Freshman offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum continues to impress and had a nice pull on a power play.

Josh Vann caught the ball well after the staff challenged him. He’s getting more work with Chavis Dawkins sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Shi Smith continues to have a good game. Bryan Edwards made a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone against good coverage.

The running backs are competing well.

Kiel Pollard has had a good camp and made several plays Monday.

Observations

The kickoff was at noon to mimic the opener against Coastal Carolina.

The coaches felt the effort and urgency was better than on Saturday.

Despite that, a crop of self-inflicted penalties came up, including several defenders going offsides.

Outside Dawkins’ injury, nothing had changed from Saturday.

Muschamp came away pleased with some of the intangible qualities his team showed.

USC will have an off day Tuesday after three or four hard days.

