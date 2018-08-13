Gamecocks waiting on NCAA for transfer decision. Muschamp explains steps USC has taken

In a way, Will Muschamp explained, this is out of his hands.
His team has taken in transfers from Southern California, in defensive back Jamel Cook, and from Clemson, in defensive lineman Josh Belk. The team hopes to get both players eligible to play this season, as Georgia and Florida have with high-profile transfers.
The coach explained his role, where things stand and what USC has done on the matter.
“Chance Miller in our compliance office does all that,” Muschamp said. “They just tell me yes or no. There’s no timetable with the NCAA on that. They make their decision when they feel like they’ve got all the information. To my knowledge ... we have all the information in.”
That means both appeals are at least in the hands of the NCAA. How successful they will be is unclear.
The NCAA has been looser about granting the waivers this offseason. They often require a hardship/family factor. Muschamp referenced Cook wanting to be closer to home because of a situation he didn’t delve into. Belk has an illness in his family, but Columbia isn’t all that much closer than Clemson to his hometown of Lewisville.
If USC were to get one or both, it would mean adding considerable talents to key parts of the defense. Cook was the No. 99 player in his class, and would give the Gamecocks another imposing option at corner.
Belk was the No. 102 player, and could be a high-ceiling ballast in the center of the line. His weight has been an issue since he arrived, and it might take until midseason for him to get back into shape.
Comments