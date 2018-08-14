She spoke to the Gamecocks, then had stern words on Muschamp’s DJ Durkin reaction

On Monday night, Brenda Tracy, a national advocate on sexual assault issues, spoke to the South Carolina football team after being invited by Will Muschamp.
Later in the night, she applied some of her message to recent comments from Muschamp about the situation at Maryland involving former Muschamp assistant D.J. Durkin.
Those tweets and the meeting with the team came after Muschamp spoke Monday, when he clarified his statements. He said his thoughts and prayers were with the family of Jordan McNair and reinforced that he found some of the allegations in an ESPN article believable.
Between her two tweets, Tracy said she’d not dug into what Muschamp had said and she planned to.
