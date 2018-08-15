Josh Belk already has the attention of one of South Carolina’s most veteran linemen

Josh Belk’s first South Carolina football practice with pads started out with a bang.
The freshman, who transferred from Clemson and is waiting to hear on an appeal to play this season, got an early rep Wednesday against four-star tackle Dylan Wonnum, who has shown well enough to be with the second team.
And Belk kind of whipped him.
“It was his first practice in pads today,” senior guard Zack Bailey said. “Getting after it, so that was fun to see him, see what he could do. So I’m interested to kind of get my hands on him.”
Bailey did get his hands on four-star tackle Rick Sandidge, and got the best of the freshman from Concord, N.C.
Belk was the No. 102 player in the class of 2018 and enrolled early at Clemson. But after going through spring, he decided to depart and eventually picked USC.
He arrived in Columbia at a listed 359 pounds and has been working to drop that. He had to wait on medical clearance and then needed a few practices without pads before Wednesday.
Then he made a real first impression.
“He’s a big body,” Bailey said. “There’s no slowing down on him. He outweighs us.”
He made a similar mark early at Clemson, when Dabo Swinney praised some of his work against five-star offensive lineman Jackson Carman.
Belk had 116 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, seven caused fumbles, a recovered fumble and a pass deflection in his final high school season, but saw his recruiting rankings slip. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Game and reportedly delivered a strong performance in practices.
It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play this season, and if he’ll be able to be effective before he slims down. But his first showing went well, and USC’s top lineman is intrigued enough to want a shot at him.
“He’s sticking blocks very well,” Bailey said. “From what I saw of him, he had an awesome day (Wednesday). So I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up on my side pretty soon.”
Comments