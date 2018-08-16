D.J. Wonnum on his battles with younger brother in practice for USC
South Carolina football defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum talks about what it has been like to face off against his younger brother, Dylan Wonnum, who plays on the offensive line for the Gamecocks, in practice.
South Carolina football linebacker T.J. Brunson and coach Mike Peterson talk about how the junior will lead the Gamecocks defense in 2018, partially because of his quiet example, partially because of his role at middle linebacker.
South Carolina football coach Bobby Bentley talks about the Gamecocks' four running backs - Ty'Son Williams, Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson - and picks two who have separated themselves as top performers this preseason.
South Carolina football coach Pat Washington said seniors Jacob August and K.C. Crosby are picking up where Hayden Hurst left off and assuming leadership roles in the Gamecocks' tight end room throughout fall camp.
N.C. State football held a Victory Day football camp for members of GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh, an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, at Carter-Finley Stadium Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley says he prefers to spend time in the QB meeting room watching film as opposed to watching it on his team-issued iPads because he's "not a big technology guy."
The NC State football team had its team photo taken and then hosted its annual Meet the Pack day at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Sunday, August 12, 2018. The Wolfpack open the season Sept. 1st.