Three names standing out at punt return for USC — and why Jamyest Williams isn’t one

From a group of six, a trio of contenders is emerging in the crowded field for the job of South Carolina punt returner.
While All-American candidate Deebo Samuel has kick returning duty for the Gamecocks, who will be receiving punts for USC in 2018 has been a far more complicated question through the first half of fall camp. On Thursday, the coach working with the position, Kyle Krantz, offered an update.
“The three guys right now who I think are doing a really good job — (sophomore receiver Shi Smith), (junior receiver) Bryan Edwards and (redshirt senior defensive back) Nick Harvey are competing, and as you guys know, competition, it breeds getting better,” Krantz said.
In 2017, Chris Lammons returned every punt for South Carolina before graduating. The Gamecocks were 12th in the SEC in punt returns, averaging 7.05 yards per return.
Smith returned five kicks for 76 yards last season but has never returned a punt for USC. Edwards has never returned a punt or kick while with the Gamecocks. Harvey returned six punts over three seasons while at Texas A&M, including a 73-yard touchdown burst in 2016.
And while Will Muschamp has emphasized that ball security will be paramount for whomever ends up winning the job, Krantz said the ability to rip off a huge play, much like Samuel was able to do in the kick return game last year, will be vital as well.
“To be able to score,” Krantz said of the second-most important attribute for a punt returner. “I think we got the right guys back there that can do it and help us be successful at that spot.”
The three players Krantz didn’t mention — freshman receiver Josh Vann, senior defensive back Keisean Nixon and sophomore defensive back Jamyest Williams, are still getting reps in the return game, and nothing is set in stone. But for those wondering why Williams, who has demonstrated explosive ability and been frequently mentioned as a potential return man for USC, is not among the leaders, Krantz had a simple explanation.
“These other three guys are just doing a really good job right now,” he said.
