Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks injury situation, puts a new player on scholarship

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has long spoken highly of walk-on center Chandler Farrell.
On Saturday, he announced the Charleston-area product will be on scholarship. He’s the second player USC put on scholarship this month, joining Ben Asbury.
Farrell played in two games last season.
Muschamp updated his team’s injury situation coming out of the team’s second scrimmage. He’d announced a pair of season-ending injuries the scrimmage before.
Saturday update:
▪ Freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell had a scope on his meniscus and should miss the next month.
▪ Freshman running back Lavonte Valentine, who tore his ACL as a high school senior last season, had a scope on his knee. He’ll be out two weeks.
