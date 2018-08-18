Look: QB commit Ryan Hilinski throws at Gamecocks camp

South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski throws during one of the Will Muschamp 2018 football camps.
By
South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski throws during one of the Will Muschamp 2018 football camps.
By

College Sports

Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski shines in season opener

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

August 18, 2018 12:57 AM

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski got his senior season started off in a big way.

Hilinski threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns as Orange Lutheran (Calif.) defeated San Juan Hills, 27-7, on Friday night.

Hilinski had 208 yards and both touchdowns in the first half.

The California native is one of centerpieces of the Gamecocks’ Class of 2019 recruiting class and a top-50 recruit nationally.

Here is a look at how some other Gamecock commits did Friday night:

Class of 2019

Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Caught 6 passes for 47 yards against South Pointe.

Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Caught a 41-yard TD pass in his first game for Wake Forest High School. He transferred from Monroe High School.

Cam Smith (Westwood) – Had a fumble recovery in the 53-14 win over Lugoff-Elgin, then committed to the Gamecocks.

Joseph Anderson (Oakland High School, Tenn.) – Injured elbow first half Friday night. Scheduled to have x-rays on Saturday, according to MainStreet Preps Michael Gallagher.

Class of 2020

Mecose Todd (Villa Rice HS, Ga.) – Scored two touchdowns, a 70-yard run and also returned a kickoff for a score.

The Herald's Bret McCormick reflects on Northwestern's Jamario Holley, who will play football at the University of South Carolina in 2019.

