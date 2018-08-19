Gamecocks defender ‘medically disqualified’ from USC football team

Just before the 2018 season, the South Carolina football team has lost a member of its defensive backfield.
Second-year defensive back Tavyn Jackson posted on his Instagram he’s stepping away from the team for health reasons. He had been out of practice with what coach Will Muschamp called “heat issues.”
“To start this off, I’ve been experiencing hard times since I’ve arrived to college but always managed to see through,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate all of the support from my family, friends and teammates. Without you guys especially my teammates I wouldn’t have gotten this far. The decision was made based on my future and what will come. I have been medically disqualified to play football again due to my sickle cell but USC is still honoring my scholarship and I’ll finish school with a degree. I thank everyone and keep me in your prayers. Spurs Up.”
Jackson’s post said the school will honor his scholarship, likely meaning a medical disqualification. He was moved from corner to safety just before August camp.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Florida product was a 2017 three-star recruit out of high school with strong coverage skills. He impressed USC coaches early in his time with the team, but nagging hamstring issues forced him to redshirt 2017.
USC is still looking for the right mix at safety, with Jamyest Williams, Nick Harvey and a now-healthy J.T. Ibe likely battling for a spot next to Steven Montac.
