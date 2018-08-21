‘USC’ mix-up an honest mistake for Columbia businessman. Clemson fans are snickering

If there’s one thing South Carolina fans really don’t like, it’s Clemson. If there’s another, it’s being confused for the University of Southern California, known by many as USC.
Gamecock fans are fiercely protective of the USC acronym, and the confusion between the two has even led to lawsuits in the past.
For a Columbia businessman, it’s caused an embarrassing viral moment.
Dan Kadar, the branch manager of Assurance Financial in Columbia, recently sent out magnets to his clients with the 2018 football schedules of both Clemson and South Carolina. Or, at least, that’s what they were supposed to be. Instead, under the column marked “USC,” it was Southern Cal’s schedule was listed.
Clemson’s schedule was correct though, and as a result, Tiger fans gleefully took to social media to joke about the mix-up.
Kadar, who is a South Carolina alum, told The State the schedule snafu was an honest mistake and the result of a miscommunication with a custom magnet company and a failure on his own part to pinch and zoom on his phone.
“We ordered these magnets last year from the same company and had no issues whatsoever. When we ordered it this year and we got the proofs in, I was actually on vacation at the beach and they came in on my cell phone,” Kadar said. “The colors looked right, it said USC and Clemson, and it was so small I didn’t actually look at the schedule. So yes, I approved the magnet order, much to my chagrin now. They’ve gone out to about 200 of my best clients.”
Kadar said he discovered the error several weeks ago, but by then it was too late. Now, some of his clients who are Clemson fans have “thrown me under the bus,” he joked, posting photos of the magnet on social media.
“It’s great press, it’s hilarious,” he said. “I’m calling it my Clemson fans-only magnet. I’m not a magnet ordering expert or a promotional products expert, but I really am a home loan expert.”
Despite being a Carolina grad, Kadar said he likes Clemson as well and isn’t trying to play favorites.
In the meantime, new, corrected magnets have been ordered and will look like the 2017 version Kadar distributed — with South Carolina, not USC, on top. Kadar also said several people have called asking to purchase the originals, but he said he’s already disposed of them.
Just because they’re gone doesn’t mean his friends will let him forget it. They’ve been giving him plenty of grief, including some people with whom he hasn’t spoken in years.
“It’s my mistake and I’m owning up to it. Everyone’s been pretty magnanimous. My friends know who I am, my clients know who I am, so it hasn’t been horrible. But it’s interesting to see the firestorm of retweets, Facebook posts, et cetera,” he said, laughing.
