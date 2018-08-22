How did USC football players get to go to Beyoncé, Jay-Z concert? Muschamp explains

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was already good with Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s concert on his team’s homefield less than two weeks before the team’s season opener.
Then the experience let him do a couple things: let his players do something new and throw a little credit his boss’ way.
Muschamp credited Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner with providing tickets for all the USC football players to attend the concert at Williams-Brice. The event made quite a scene around the stadium.
“Coach Tanner bought every player a ticket to the Beyonce concert (Tuesday),” Muschamp said in a radio interview with the Jamie Bradford Show on Charleston Sports Radio. “There’s not a lot of places doing that. I asked coach if he’d do it, and absolutely he did it. Our players, some of them for the first time ever in their life were able to go to a concert. I didn’t realize that. It was awesome.”
A USC spokesperson clarified the tickets were considered a “team entertainment expense,” which are permissible for teams that are in season.
More than 40,000 were in attendance, including the coach himself.
“My wife and I went,” Muschamp said. “We had a great time. It was a wonderful show.”
