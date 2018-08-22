Look: Beyonce and Jay-Z on stage at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
How did USC football players get to go to Beyoncé, Jay-Z concert? Muschamp explains

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 22, 2018 07:00 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was already good with Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s concert on his team’s homefield less than two weeks before the team’s season opener.

Then the experience let him do a couple things: let his players do something new and throw a little credit his boss’ way.

Muschamp credited Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner with providing tickets for all the USC football players to attend the concert at Williams-Brice. The event made quite a scene around the stadium.

“Coach Tanner bought every player a ticket to the Beyonce concert (Tuesday),” Muschamp said in a radio interview with the Jamie Bradford Show on Charleston Sports Radio. “There’s not a lot of places doing that. I asked coach if he’d do it, and absolutely he did it. Our players, some of them for the first time ever in their life were able to go to a concert. I didn’t realize that. It was awesome.”

A USC spokesperson clarified the tickets were considered a “team entertainment expense,” which are permissible for teams that are in season.

More than 40,000 were in attendance, including the coach himself.

“My wife and I went,” Muschamp said. “We had a great time. It was a wonderful show.”

People traveling to the Beyonce/Jay-Z concert on August 21 were greeted with massive traffic jams around Willams-Brice stadium.

