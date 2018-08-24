South Carolina men’s basketball releases SEC schedule. Here are five observations

The South Carolina men’s basketball team has known its SEC opponents for a while, but now the Gamecocks know when they’ll take on their league rivals this season.

The SEC released its schedule Friday, finalizing what’s ahead for USC in 2018-19. The completed slate is below:

Oct. 26 – Augusta University (exhibition)

Nov. 6 – USC Upstate

SIGN UP

Nov. 9 – Stony Brook (Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 13 – Norfolk State (Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 17 – vs. Providence ( Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut)

Nov. 18 –vs. Michigan OR George Washington ( Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut)

Nov. 26 – Wofford

Nov. 30 – Coastal Carolina

Dec. 5 – at Wyoming

Dec. 8 – at Michigan

Dec. 19 – Virginia

Dec. 22 – Clemson

Dec. 31 – North Greenville

Jan. 5 – at Florida*

Jan. 8 – Mississippi State*

Jan. 12 – Missouri*

Jan. 16 – at Vanderbilt*

Jan. 19 – at LSU*

Jan. 22 – Auburn*

Jan. 26 – at Oklahoma State

Jan. 29 – Tennessee*

Feb. 2 – at Georgia*

Feb. 5 – at Kentucky*

Feb. 9 – Arkansas*

Feb. 13 – at Tennessee*

Feb. 16 – Texas A&M*

Feb. 19 – Ole Miss*

Feb. 23 – at Mississippi State*

Feb. 26 – Alabama*

March 2 – at Missouri*

March 5 – at Texas A&M*

March 9 – Georgia*

*SEC game

Five observations:

-Should the Gamecocks take on Michigan on Nov. 18, that’ll give them 16 games against teams that appeared in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines were national runners-up last season and will again be a top contender in the Big Ten. Previous Frank Martin-coached USC teams never faced more than seven opponents in the regular season that appeared in the Big Dance the year before.

-South Carolina opens SEC play with a road game for the sixth time in Martin’s seven seasons. The Gamecocks are 2-3 in these games, including last year’s 74-69 loss at Ole Miss.

-USC is closing the regular season at home for the first time since 2004-05. Yes, Chris Silva’s Senior Day on March 9 against Georgia will be the first time the Gamecocks are at Colonial Life Arena the game before the SEC Tournament since Carlos Powell’s Senior Day 14 years earlier.

-The Gamecocks play back-to-back home games just twice in SEC play -- hosting Mississippi State and Missouri Jan. 8-12; hosting Texas A&M and Ole Miss Feb. 16-19. They had this sequence three times last season, including Jan. 16-20 when Kentucky and Tennessee drew a combined 34,210 spectators to CLA. This marks the first time Carolina hasn’t had three sets of consecutive home SEC games since 2014-15.

-The SEC, coming off a year in which it sent a record number of teams to the NCAA Tournament, will again be loaded this season. So, really, any stretch of this schedule is challenging, but circle Jan. 19-29 on your calendar. A trip to Tremont Waters and LSU is followed by a home date against reigning league champion Auburn. After that, it’s the Big 12 Challenge at Oklahoma State and a home game against defending SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams and Tennessee. Those four teams went a combined 91-47 last season.