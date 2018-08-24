South Carolina basketball offers top-140 player, ex-Auburn commitment

It’s been nearly three months since Trae Hannibal became the first member of South Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class. Who’s next? The Gamecocks have continued their efforts this week.
Jared Jones, a 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward from Mableton, Georgia, has been offered by USC. Craig Jones, Jared Jones’ father, Craig Jones, tweeted the news Friday afternoon.
Jones is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 131 player in the ‘19 class, and the eighth-best in Georgia. He decommited from Auburn in June 2017.
“He had a knee injury and had to work his way through that,” said Mike Thompson, Jones’ high school coach at McEachern in Powder Springs, Ga. “He finally got healthy about halfway through last year. He’s picked it up and has really been playing well.
“He’s started to garner offers from some of the Big Ten schools, SEC schools. I would imagine with our schedule this coming year and his success, he’s going to be a pretty hot commodity.”
Jones has offers from the likes of Clemson, Auburn, Ohio State, Arkansas and Minnesota.
“The guy’s a really good player,” Thompson said. “He plays on a good AAU team, had a really good showing at the Adidas tournament (Gauntlet event in Atlanta) out there. The guy’s really skilled. He’s a good player. Nice size, good body on him. I think he’s going to be a good one.”
Canadian forward Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander is another ‘19 prospect USC has recently offered. The Gamecocks are also reportedly involved with New York guard Gerald Drumgoole. Five-star Wendell Moore will visit USC in two weeks.
