Zacch Pickens takes another step in Jadeveon Clowney’s footsteps

More than a few folks have drawn the comparison between five-star T.L. Hanna defensive end Zacch Pickens and Gamecocks great Jadeveon Clowney.
Both were five star recruits. Both were top players in the state. Both share a position and chose to stay home at South Carolina.
And Friday night, Pickens again matched something Clowney did.
In the first game of his senior season, Pickens came out as a starting fullback in the Yellow Jackets’ double-wing attack. Clowney dabbled at that position early in his senior season as well.
It’s a change for Pickens, but one he’s been lobbying coach Jeff Herron for a while about.
“I’m looking forward to playing more offense, to help the offense really,” Pickens said. “To block, run, wherever they need me. So hopefully I get more touches next time.”
His work Friday was minimal. He threw a couple nice blocks on a long, opening-play touchdown run. He had a fumble on what looked like a bad handoff.
And Herron said the staff had wanted to get him more involved.
“We didn’t play him as much offensively as we intended to,” Herron said. “He had a great summer. He’s really good at it. He likes doing it. But we played so much defense because we scored on the interception return, we scored on one play on offense. So we were on defense so much in the first quarter, we literally got off script. He had planned for him to carry it five or six times in the first quarter.”
T.L. Hanna was up 13-0 and had run just one offensive play. It ended up demolishing Emerald 47-7.
As a senior, Clowney ran for 277 yards and nine scores on 32 carries, which included an impressive 97-yard touchdown run.
Pickens, the No. 18 player in the 2018 class per the 247Sports composite rankings, says he doesn’t have many offensive goals, but he is aiming for 26 total sacks and more than a few touchdowns. His coach said the team’s first game overall could’ve looked more polished, and took an outlook on his star player.
“Zacch’s a great player,” Herron said. “He doesn’t always do exactly what we want him to, but he always makes plays. Sometimes you’ve got to let the great ones freelance a little bit more than you want.”
Pickens said he’s still hearing from other schools, even after committing in the spring. He talks to Will Muschamp often, and is hoping to get down to Columbia early in the season when he can.
Herron said his only goal for Pickens is getting a state championship ring on his finger. The Yellow Jackets were the No. 1 team in the state last year, but got upset by Greenwood in the second round of the playoffs.
“The best thing about Zacch is that he’s such a good kid,” Herron said. “You love being around him. He’s always positive. He’s always in a good mood.
“He’s a pleasure to coach.”
Comments