Gamecocks in the Pros: Tyler Johnson still undefeated, still rolling

Stats through Friday games
THE SHOW
Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston
Hitting .223 with 24 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 48 RBIs in 116 games. Has 12 stolen bases.
Sam Dyson, RHP, San Francisco
Is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA and three saves in 62 appearances. He has 47 strike outs and 18 walks in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
Grayson Greiner, C, Detroit
Hitting .233 with four doubles and seven RBIs in 18 games with Detroit. Was hitting .266 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 23 RBIs in 46 games with Triple-A Toledo.
Whit Merrifield, INF, Kansas City
Hitting .304 with 33 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 118 games. Has 28 stolen bases.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, New York Yankees
Season over – Tommy John surgery. Finished 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He had 23 strike outs and 12 walks in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
Steve Pearce, OF/1B, Boston
Hitting .304 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 55 games. Was hitting .364 with one home run and three RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto
Hitting .251 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 61 RBIs in 119 games.
.
MINOR LEAGUES
Jonah Bride, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Hitting .274 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs in 45 games. Has three stolen bases. Was hitting .000 in two games with Rookie Arizona League A’s in two games.
Gene Cone, OF, High-A St. Lucie (New York Mets)
Hitting .234 with 15 doubles and 31 RBIs in 110 games. Has 11 stolen bases.
Carlos Cortes, IF/OF, Class-A Short Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Hitting .275 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 RBIs in 39 games. Has one stolen base.
Wil Crowe, RHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 0-3 with a 4.80 ERA in three starts. He was eight strike outs and nine walks in 15 innings pitched. Was 11-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) with High-A Potomac. He had 78 strike outs and 30 walks in 87 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one rehab start with Auburn in the New York-Penn League. He had one strike out and two walks in three innings pitched.
Eddy Demurias, RHP, Rookie Pioneer League Billings (Cincinnati)
Is 1-4 with a 6.20 ERA with two saves in 16 appearances. He has 16 strike outs and nine walks in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
Alex Destino, OF, Rookie Pioneer League Great Falls (Chicago White Sox)
Hitting .256 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 34 RBIs in 56 games. Was hitting .200 with one RBI in three games at Low-A Kannapolis.
Tanner English, OF, Double-A Chattanooga (Minnesota)
Hitting .212 with 16 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 28 RBI in 93 games. Has 13 stolen bases.
Bryan Harper, LHP, Double-A Harrisburg (Washington)
Is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA with four saves in 41 appearances. He has 36 strike outs and 30 walks in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
Adam Hill, RHP, Class-A Short-Season Brooklyn (New York Mets)
Is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA in eight appearances. He has 22 strike outs and six walks in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Johnson, RHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA with four saves in 17 appearances. He has 38 strike outs and six walks in 26 innings pitched. Was 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA with seven saves in 20 appearances with Low-A Kannapolis. He had 46 strike outs and 10 walks in 27 innings pitched.
Kyle Martin, 1B, High-A Clearwater (Philadelphia)
Hitting .193 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs in 55 games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .196 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Double-A Reading.
Evan Marzilli, OF, Arizona Rookie League (Arizona)
On rehab assignment with Arizona Rookie League. Was hitting .267 with two doubles in five games. Has two stolen bases. Was hitting .260 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Reno. Had one stolen base.
Marcus Mooney, INF, High-A Florida (Atlanta)
Hitting .212 with six doubles and 12 RBIs in 66 games. Has one stolen base.
Peter Mooney, INF, Triple-A New Orleans (Miami)
Hitting .319 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs in 66 games. Was hitting .000 in four games with Double-A Jacksonville.
Cody Morris, RHP, Arizona Rookie League (Cleveland)
Reserve list. No stats.
John Parke, LHP, High-A Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
Is 5-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 11 starts. He has 46 strike outs and 23 walks in 65 1/3 innings pitched. Was 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts with Kannapolis. He had 67 strike outs and 13 walks in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
Josh Reagan, LHP, Class-A Short Season Vermont (Oakland)
Is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in four appearances. He has eight strike outs and one walk in nine innings pitched. Was 3-3 with a 5.52 ERA and four saves in 30 appearances (one start) with Low-A Beloit. He had 33 strike outs and 19 walks in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
Michael Roth, LHP
Released. Was 5-5 with a 4.90 in 14 appearances (13 starts) with Triple-A Round Rock (Texas). He had 38 strike outs and 23 walks in 71 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-2 with a 3.03 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) with Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs). He had 23 strike outs and 17 walks in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Class A Short-Season Staten Island (New York Yankees)
Is 0-1 with a 1.08 ERA in two starts. He has 10 strike outs and two walks in 8 1/3 innings pitched. Was 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA in six appearances (five starts) with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. He had 20 strike outs and four walks in 15 innings pitched.
Max Schrock, INF, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Hitting .262 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 40 RBIs in 105 games. Has eight stolen bases.
Joel Seddon, RHP, Double-A Midland (Oakland)
Is 7-7 with a 4.98 ERA in 26 appearances (17 starts). He has 76 strike outs and 38 walks in 112 innings pitched.
Madison Stokes, SS, Class-A Lakewood (Philadelphia)
Is hitting .262 with two doubles, one triple, one home run and six RBIs in 12\8 games. Was Hitting .338 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Low-A Williamsport. Had one stolen base. Was hitting .353 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs in six games with Gulf Coast League Phillies.
L.T. Tolbert, SS, Class-A Short Season Hillsboro (Arizona)
Hitting .267 with four doubles, one triple and seven RBIs in 20 games. Was hitting .244 with two doubles and six RBIs in 12 games with Arizona Rookie League Diamondbacks. games.
Christian Walker, INF, Triple-A Reno (Arizona)
Hitting .301 with 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 67 RBIs in 81 games. Has one stolen base. Was hitting .208 with one double, one home run and two RBIs in 20 games with Arizona. Had one stolen base.
Dom Thompson-Williams, OF, High-A Tampa (New York Yankees)
Hitting .283 with 16 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 57 RBIs in 83 games. Has 13 stolen bases. Was hitting .378 with one double, five home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with Low-A Charleston. Had three stolen bases
Braden Webb, RHP, Double-A Biloxi (Milwaukee)
Is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts. He has eight strike outs and seven walks in 10 innings pitched. Was 5-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 starts with High-A Carolina. He had 104 strike outs and 56 walks in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Webb, LHP, Triple-A Memphis (St. Louis)
Is 0-0 with a 2.76 ERA in nine appearances (one start). He has 15 strike outs and four walks in 16 1/3 innings pitched. Was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six appearances with St. Louis. He had five strike outs and one walk in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Was 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego). He had 28 strike outs and nine walks in 22 innings pitched. Was 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in four appearances with San Diego. He had four strike outs and three walks in five innings pitched.
Taylor Widener, RHP, Double-A Jackson (Arizona)
Is 5-6 with a 2.66 ERA in 24 appearances (23 starts). He has 161 strike outs and 40 walks in 128 1/3 innings pitched.
Jack Wynkoop, LHP, Double-A Hartford (Colorado)
Currently on 7-Day Disabled List. Is 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts. He has 37 strike outs and 16 walks in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
Comments