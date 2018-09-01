Watch: Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper reflects on Pro Bowl season with L.A. Rams

Former South Carolina great Pharoh Cooper discusses making Pro Bowl, Lis Angeles Rams' playoff run and this year's group of Gamecock receivers.
By
Up Next
Former South Carolina great Pharoh Cooper discusses making Pro Bowl, Lis Angeles Rams' playoff run and this year's group of Gamecock receivers.
By

College Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Who made NFL rosters and who didn’t

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

September 01, 2018 04:12 PM

While South Carolina football took the field for the first time in the 2018 on Saturday, defeating Coastal Carolina 49-15, former Gamecocks learned their NFL fates as pro teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m.

Here’s a full list of South Carolina alums in the pros, along with their teams and status after the roster deadline. It will be updated.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL

Jerell Adams, tight end — New York Giants

Damiere Byrd, wide receiver — Carolina Panthers

A.J. Cann, offensive line — Jacksonville Jaguars

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end — Houston Texans

Jared Cook, tight end — Oakland Raiders

Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver — Los Angeles Rams

Chris Culliver, defensive back — UNSIGNED

Mike Davis, running back — Seattle Seahawks

Patrick DiMarco, fullback — Buffalo Bills

Bruce Ellington, wide receiver — Houston Texans

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback — New England Patriots

Cory Helms, offensive line — CUT from Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst, tight end — Baltimore Ravens

Melvin Ingram, linebacker — Los Angeles Chargers

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver — Philadelphia Eagles

Isaiah Johnson, safety — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T.J. Johnson, offensive line — CUT from Cincinnati Bengals

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback — Houston Texans

Jamarcus King, cornerback — CUT from Washington Redskins

Alan Knott, offensive line — CUT from San Francisco 49ers

Chris Lammons, cornerback — CUT from Atlanta Falcons

Marquavius Lewis, defensive tackle — CUT from Buffalo Bills

Skai Moore, linebacker — Indianapolis Colts

Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback — Carolina Panthers

Corey Robinson, offensive line — TRADED from Detroit Lions to Carolina Panthers

Dante Sawyer, defensive line — CUT from Washington Redskins

Brandon Shell, offensive tackle — New York Jets

Taylor Stallworth, defensive tackle — New Orleans Saints

Darian Stewart, safety — Denver Broncos

Ryan Succop, kicker — Tennessee Titans

D.J. Swearinger, safety — Washington Redskins

Brandon Wilds, running back — CUT from Jacksonville Jaguars

  Comments  