Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina TV info, depth chart, more

South Carolina opens the 2018 football season against Coastal Carolina Here’s what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Coastal Carolina (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: South Carolina leads all-time series 1-0 with a 70-10 win in 2013
TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 99/XM 190
Line: South Carolina by 29 1/2
Gamecock Walk: Takes place at approximately 9:50 a.m.
Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 91. A 40 percent chance of precipitation, with potential for showers and thunderstorms
What’s at stake
Getting off on the right foot on what could be a big season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have visions of nine or 10 wins, and that starts Saturday.
It’s also the debut of the Gamecocks’ offense under new coordinator Bryan McClendon, who has promised a higher tempo. Early struggles might be a sign the current assembly of talent isn’t adapting quite as fast to the new approach as was hoped.
The Chanticleers will be coached by Joe Moglia for the first time in a game since 2016. Coastal went 3-9 without him in its first year in FBS.
The teams, by the numbers (2017)
USC
CCU
Points/Game
24.2
23.7
Opp. Points/Game
20.7
34.0
Yds. Rushing/Game
122.2
156.2
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
141.1
169.5
Yds. Pass/Game
214.9
189.1
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
226.0
241.2
Avg. Yds./Game
337.1
345.3
Opp. Total Yds/Game
367.1
410.8
South Carolina players to watch
1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is back. The player who might well have been the best in the country through three games returns after the leg maladies that cost him most of 2017. He had 250 receiving yards, two kick return scores and four other trips to the end zone, so if he’s full-go, it will be a sight to behold.
2. South Carolina coaches have said junior quarterback Jake Bentley plays better going fast. He’ll have the opportunity in the new offense, as he looks to improve on his 2017 line of 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of 62.2.
3. Senior linebacker Bryson-Allen Williams is much in the same boat as Samuel. The versatile edge player was knocked out of the same Kentucky game early in what looked like a promising season. He’s expected to play more of a pass-rushing role after making 10 tackles, three for loss with two sacks and an interception in three games.
Coastal Carolina players to watch
1. Quarterback Kilton Anderson started the final three games of last season, tossing for 437 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions as the Chanticleers went 2-1. He was named the 2018 starter earlier this month. Anderson, a senior, started five times for Fresno State in 2015.
2. Receiver Malcolm Williams made third-team All-Sun Belt last season thanks to 43 receptions, 793 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior’s also a special teams threat. He averaged 22 yards a kick return last season.
3. Linebacker Silas Kelly was the only Chanticleer selected by the league’s coaches to make a preseason All-Sun Belt team. A projected second-teamer, Kelly finished third on CCU in 2017 with 75 tackles. He’s one of four returning defensive starters.
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
OrTre Smith
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
OT
Blake Camper
Dylan Wonnum
OG
Zack Bailey
Jovaughn Gwyn
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Jordan Rhodes
OT
Dennis Daley
Malik Young
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
RB
Rico Dowdle
OR Ty’Son Williams
OR A.J. Turner
OR Mon Denson
TE
Jacob August
Kyle Markway
TE
K.C. Crosby
Kiel Pollard
--- Defense
DE
D.J. Wonnum
Daniel Fennell
OR Brad Johnson
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Eldridge Thompson
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Rosendo Louis
SLB
Bryson Allen-Williams
Daniel Fennell
CB
Keisean Nixon
Jaycee Horn
S
Steven Montac
Jamyest Williams
S
J.T. Ibe
Nick Harvey
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Jaycee Horn
Jamyest Williams
PK
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
KO
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
P
Joseph Charlton
Michael Almond
LS
Ben Asbury
Matthew Smith
KOR
Deebo Samuel
A.J. Turner
PR
Bryan Edwards
Nick Harvey
H
Danny Gordon
Michael Almond
Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report
