Gamecocks grad transfer kicker not on roster as 2018 season begins

Kent State graduate transfer kicker Shane Hynes was expected to compete for a starting spot with South Carolina in 2018.
He won’t start the season on USC’s roster.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Hynes left the team and will enroll at Wayne State. Parker White won the starting job, Alex Woznick got the backup spot.
“He did not enroll in classes here,” Muschamp said. “A wonderful young man. I hate it didn’t work here. But wanted to be closer to home and has an opportunity there. Wish him all the best.”
