The latest on South Carolina’s kicker competition, breaking down the newest leg

South Carolina Gamecocks football special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler breaks down the compeition between Parker White, Shane Hynes, Alexander Woznick.
Gamecocks grad transfer kicker not on roster as 2018 season begins

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 28, 2018 12:41 PM

Kent State graduate transfer kicker Shane Hynes was expected to compete for a starting spot with South Carolina in 2018.

He won’t start the season on USC’s roster.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Hynes left the team and will enroll at Wayne State. Parker White won the starting job, Alex Woznick got the backup spot.

“He did not enroll in classes here,” Muschamp said. “A wonderful young man. I hate it didn’t work here. But wanted to be closer to home and has an opportunity there. Wish him all the best.”

