What’s new for 2018 at Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina football is set to open the 2018 season this Saturday against Coastal Carolina at Noon. Leading into the game, the school announced a few changes for this season.
▪ There will be a Wall of Captains display near the row of Cock-a-booses. It had been inside a hallway that was not open to the public.
▪ The school’s release says there are 30 new places to buy concessions (“points of purchase”) after a $1 million investment in that area.
▪ There will be hot dog carts on the East Club Level.
▪ Cell phone antennas have been upgraded around the stadium, which should help AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers.
▪ Student tickets process can now be 100 percent done on a mobile phone through the Gamecock Rewards app.
Comments