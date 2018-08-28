College Sports

What’s new for 2018 at Williams-Brice Stadium

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 28, 2018 12:43 PM

South Carolina football is set to open the 2018 season this Saturday against Coastal Carolina at Noon. Leading into the game, the school announced a few changes for this season.

There will be a Wall of Captains display near the row of Cock-a-booses. It had been inside a hallway that was not open to the public.

The school’s release says there are 30 new places to buy concessions (“points of purchase”) after a $1 million investment in that area.

There will be hot dog carts on the East Club Level.

Cell phone antennas have been upgraded around the stadium, which should help AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers.

Student tickets process can now be 100 percent done on a mobile phone through the Gamecock Rewards app.

