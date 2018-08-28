Leader of Gamecocks defense previews home season opener against Coastal Carolina

South Carolina football's T.J. Brunson, the team's starting middle linebacker and leader on defense, talks about what the Gamecocks are expecting against Coastal Carolina and what it means to start the season at Williams-Brice Stadium.
